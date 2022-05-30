Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

CNTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CNTB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

