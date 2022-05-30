Convergence Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Convergence has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $444,647.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.27 or 1.00011341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

