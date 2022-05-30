Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 434,277 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,277 shares during the period. Vital Farms comprises about 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Vital Farms worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,043,272.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

VITL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,311. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

