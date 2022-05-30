Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,069,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Limelight Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,391 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Limelight Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 143,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,483. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

