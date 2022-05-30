Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,427 Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Transcat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transcat by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Transcat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Transcat by 838.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Transcat by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.81. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.82. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.