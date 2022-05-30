Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Increases Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,364 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

OCN traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.42. 2,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,069. The company has a market cap of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George T. Henley bought 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.28 per share, with a total value of $50,054.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,676.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $134,127 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocwen Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.