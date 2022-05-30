Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 360,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.28% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 65,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.