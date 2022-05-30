Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 538,038 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 538,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,975 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zuora by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 158,984 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

