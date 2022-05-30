Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,293 shares during the period. Alto Ingredients comprises about 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 5.40% of Alto Ingredients worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $4,062,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $4,932,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 1,572.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 420,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.61. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

