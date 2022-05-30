Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $12.02 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $38.44. 49,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

