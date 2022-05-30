CorionX (CORX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

CorionX (CORX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $55,718.41 and approximately $70,626.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,619.34 or 0.99930104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,167,719 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

