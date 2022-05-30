Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 7,631 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Yandex makes up 3.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.44% of Yandex worth $95,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Yandex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

