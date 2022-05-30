Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $222.50. 58,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,227. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

