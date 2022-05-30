Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,854 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Altice USA worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. 160,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,087. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

