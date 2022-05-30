Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $31.13 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,593 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up approximately 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 255.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,562,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,884 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,886. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

