Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 122,005 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,005 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $59,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.77. 336,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,780. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.