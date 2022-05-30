CPMG Inc Has $7.44 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CPMG Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of CPMG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CPMG Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,851,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,848,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

