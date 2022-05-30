CPV Partners LLC Sells 7,137 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CPV Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 6.9% of CPV Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CPV Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.91. 376,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,377. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.23. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.