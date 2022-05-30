Cream Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.18 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $23.80 or 0.00075010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.43 or 1.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.