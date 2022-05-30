Credit Suisse AG Buys 24,812 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $79,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,314,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,798,000 after buying an additional 84,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TEL opened at $129.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

