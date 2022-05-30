Credit Suisse AG Has $86.96 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 310,211 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of TC Energy worth $86,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,492,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 697,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 71,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $57.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

