Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in XPeng were worth $96,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPeng by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after buying an additional 634,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in XPeng by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 5.39.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

