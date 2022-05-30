Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,879 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.87% of Qualys worth $99,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Qualys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.91. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,863 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

