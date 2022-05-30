Credit Suisse AG Sells 565,012 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,238,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565,012 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $90,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after acquiring an additional 675,785 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pentair by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pentair by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 596,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 396,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 494,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after buying an additional 336,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $23,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $50.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

