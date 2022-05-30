Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.47

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 418863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.19.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.15. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.1300003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

