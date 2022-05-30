Critical Contrast: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intuit and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 0 21 0 3.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuit currently has a consensus price target of $562.56, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Global Arena.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuit and Global Arena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $9.63 billion 12.37 $2.06 billion $8.82 47.90 Global Arena $1.22 million 1.45 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 19.44% 20.77% 12.72% Global Arena -94.10% N/A -195.96%

Volatility & Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats Global Arena on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Global Arena (Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. is based in New York, New York.

