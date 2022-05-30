Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRECF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,265. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

