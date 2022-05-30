Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CRECF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,265. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
