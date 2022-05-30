Critical Review: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 2.07 $4.07 billion $0.39 10.92 Parke Bancorp $90.87 million 3.24 $40.76 million $3.42 7.22

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 19.74% 17.91% 1.61% Parke Bancorp 46.13% 18.45% 1.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Parke Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus price target of $4.27, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, and Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

