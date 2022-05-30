Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Shares of CCI opened at $193.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

