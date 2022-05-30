Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $193.39 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.