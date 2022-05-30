Crown (CRW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,984.00

Crown (CRW) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $15,984.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 112.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,380.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00614065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00175101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,793,576 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

