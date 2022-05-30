Crust Network Price Reaches $1.20 (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003906 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,664.75 or 0.99916318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002070 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

