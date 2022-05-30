Css LLC Il Buys 3,588 Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.48% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABGI opened at $9.79 on Monday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

