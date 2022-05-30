Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 104,812 Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000.

Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

