Css LLC Il Has $1.13 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Css LLC Il boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

