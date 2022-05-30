Css LLC Il Makes New $947,000 Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.84 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 360 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.62.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

