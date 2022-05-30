Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 123,383 Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000.

Shares of NCACU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

