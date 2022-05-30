Css LLC Il Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Css LLC Il trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 551,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Etsy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,525 shares of company stock worth $21,504,922 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $82.15 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

