Css LLC Il Sells 345,833 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,833 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Acquisition worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,870,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 607,486 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAC opened at $9.81 on Monday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

