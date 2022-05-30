Css LLC Il Takes Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,467,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,916,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,988,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,769,000.

NASDAQ GFGDU opened at $9.94 on Monday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

