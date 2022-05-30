CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in CSX by 151.3% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 96,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 214.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

