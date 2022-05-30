D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

HEPS stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $254.26 million during the quarter. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 443.35% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 94.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the first quarter worth $55,000.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

