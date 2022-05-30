Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Data Knights Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,355. Data Knights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

