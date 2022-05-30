DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 39.5% in May

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 261,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 578.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of DAVIDsTEA worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DTEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About DAVIDsTEA (Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.