Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKLRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Decklar Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Get Decklar Resources alerts:

Decklar Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.