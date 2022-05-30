Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DKLRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Decklar Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.03.
Decklar Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
