Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DLCAW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 241.7% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 262,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 261.1% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 921,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter.

