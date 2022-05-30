Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $13.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.78 and its 200-day moving average is $377.12.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
