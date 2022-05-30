DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Billion

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00007296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $20.53 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006310 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

