Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 550,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,606. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

