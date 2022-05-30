Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Denka has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.80.
Denka Company Profile (Get Rating)
